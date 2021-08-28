Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,341 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $51,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

