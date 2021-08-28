RXR Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 31st

RXR Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. RXR Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of RXR Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,410,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

