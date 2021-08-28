Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after buying an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,476,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $121.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

