Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $84.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

R stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

