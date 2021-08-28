Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $2,121,120.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAFE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

