Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,151.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,151 ($15.04) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.91), with a volume of 174745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.