Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.64 ($78.40).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.