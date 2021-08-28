Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The company has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

