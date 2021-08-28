Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,404 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,585 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 31.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 931,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.