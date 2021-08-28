Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 352,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 491,733 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.