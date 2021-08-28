Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 954.0 days.

STGPF remained flat at $$1.78 on Friday. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STGPF shares. UBS Group raised Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

