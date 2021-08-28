Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 228.6% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 77,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $58.61 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256 over the last quarter.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

