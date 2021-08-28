Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Scout24 stock opened at €71.58 ($84.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.16. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

