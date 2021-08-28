Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

ETR:G24 opened at €71.58 ($84.21) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of €71.09.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

