SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SCWX opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

