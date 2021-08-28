Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,534 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 103.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. 71,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,653. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,852 shares of company stock worth $221,837 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

