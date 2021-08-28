Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,943 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Utah Medical Products worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 14.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $88.06. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

