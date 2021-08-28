Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Outdoors worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 21,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

