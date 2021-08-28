Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,756 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,600,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $508.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

