Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,632 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.