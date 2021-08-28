Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMLR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

