Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $5.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

