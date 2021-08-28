SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $114.80.
SFS Group Company Profile
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.