SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

