Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

SCVL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 660,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,388. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

