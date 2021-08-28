Shoe Carnival Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

