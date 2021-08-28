Short Interest in Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Drops By 90.0%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Awilco Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

