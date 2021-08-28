Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declines By 65.4%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

NYSE:MPV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.79. 9,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,829. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.