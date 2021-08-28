Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Decreases By 47.6%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Barsele Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

