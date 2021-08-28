Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Grows By 78.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRECF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

