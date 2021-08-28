Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Drops By 99.4%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $$8.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

