Short Interest in Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Rises By 159.7%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,900 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the July 29th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 884.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:DXSPF remained flat at $$7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. Dexus has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

