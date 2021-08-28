Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 88.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the July 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 54,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33. Diamondhead Casino has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
