Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 88.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the July 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 54,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33. Diamondhead Casino has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

