Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Decreases By 42.5%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO opened at $0.00 on Friday. EVIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About EVIO
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.