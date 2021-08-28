Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Decreases By 42.5%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO opened at $0.00 on Friday. EVIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get EVIO alerts:

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.