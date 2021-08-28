Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Expands By 1,168.3%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 1,168.3% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECOF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,269. FEC Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

