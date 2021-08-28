Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Grows By 1,400.0%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Finward Bancorp stock remained flat at $$42.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

