Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Drops By 82.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the July 29th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

