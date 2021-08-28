Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rises By 200.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

