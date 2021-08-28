Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Decreases By 90.4%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the July 29th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,606,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,276,375. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

