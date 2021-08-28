Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 937.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 937.6% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,401. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.