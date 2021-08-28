Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Drops By 66.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596. Immune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

