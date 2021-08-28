Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Decreases By 88.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

