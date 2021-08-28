Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 77.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
