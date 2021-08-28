Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 77.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

