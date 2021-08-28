Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Declines By 47.9%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570. Linamar has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

