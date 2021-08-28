Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Increases By 255.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MGU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 18,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
