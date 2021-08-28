Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Increases By 255.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MGU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 18,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

