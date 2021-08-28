Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Decreases By 43.6%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 52,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

