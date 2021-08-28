Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Drops By 91.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,045,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEVDF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 832,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

