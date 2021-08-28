Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Drops By 91.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,045,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEVDF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 832,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Nevada Copper
