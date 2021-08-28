Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Declines By 63.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the July 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.0 days.

NGK Insulators stock remained flat at $$15.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. NGK Insulators has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

