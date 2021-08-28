Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 138.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NXC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
