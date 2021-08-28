Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 138.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NXC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

