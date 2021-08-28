Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Declines By 50.0%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBKOF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

