Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Declines By 57.4%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

